On with Le Show

Posted on November 25, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Michel Michelis and his Cirque de Bohème return to Cornerstone Sonoma with the new show “Freedom” – a charming 1920’s-style circus in the French tradition, as a juggler, mime, unicyclist, aerialists, rope charmers and other assorted denizens of the Left Bank lend their mystical and magical talents to a trip through time.

Multiple shows daily, Nov. 24-26 and Dec. 2-3, 9-10, and 16-17. $25-$55, with a portion of all ticket sales to benefit Mentoring Alliance. 23570 Arnold Dr. Cirquedeboheme.com.