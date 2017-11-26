Lights of Remembrance on Sonoma Plaza

Posted on November 26, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma residents who passed away this year will be among those honored at the 32nd annual Lights of Remembrance community gathering and tree-lighting ceremony on the Sonoma Plaza on Sunday, December 3.

The 6 p.m. ceremony honors “those who have been lights in our lives,” said Matt Clark of Hospice by the Bay, the event host. “These lights will illuminate the winter darkness, each one a shining tribute to someone special.”

Tributes will be offered in memory of Donald Thomas Lyons, the Sonoma Valley High School baseball coach for many years, and a much beloved presence in the community; Carole Peccorini, a founder of Valley of the Moon hospice and the Annual Hospice Tree Lighting Ceremony; and Lorraine Wedekind, who was among the original volunteers at Valley of the Moon Hospice, and was instrumental in starting the Annual Hospice Tree Lighting Ceremony. She was also a member of the Friends of Hospice Sonoma auxiliary since 1992.

All ages are invited to attend this community gathering that includes a sharing of inspiring messages, candle lighting, music and reflection. To sponsor a tribute light in honor or memory of a loved one, contact 415.526.5500 or Hospicebythebay.org.