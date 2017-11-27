Community meeting with Sheriff candidates

Posted on November 27, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Valley Democrats will host a conversation with the Democratic candidates for Sonoma County Sheriff on Monday, Nov. 27, 6 – 8pm at the Sonoma Springs Community Hall, 18627 Hwy. 12 in Boyes Hot Springs.

Mark Essick, Ernesto Olivares and John Mutz will make statements and take questions at the meeting. The primary election will be held in June 2018, with a runoff in November.

Prior to their presentation, there will be a potluck dinner and brief social time; please bring a potluck dish to share. Everyone is welcome at no charge. For more info email Beth at [email protected]