Engineering Festival for kids

Posted on November 27, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Bay Area Discover Museum’s Try It Truck Engineering Festival, for children and their families ages 5 to 10, comes to the Sonoma Valley Library on Wednesday, November 29. Kids can work through several stations in this drop-in workshop of hands-on exploration and experimentation with high and low technology, as well as design challenges and educational games.

Free, 3-6 p.m. Sonoma Valley Library, 755 W. Napa St. 707.996.5217.