‘Burning Man’ meets NASCAR

Posted on November 28, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sleek, turbo-charged Indy cars at Sonoma Raceway this weekend? No, but how about a Ford Galaxy 500 held together with prayers and duct tape? One of the world’s weirdest endurance races comes to Sonoma December 2-3 as the 24 Hours of LeMons challenges 200 cars – each worth no more than $500 – to a battle of survival.

Prepare funky designs, wacky penalties and questionably civilized fun – it’s like Burning Man on wheels. Spectator tickets are $30 each and kids 16 and under are admitted free.

While all this foolishness is primarily done in the name of fun, it’s also done in the name of charity, as a portion of proceeds benefit Sonoma County non-profit organizations through Speedway Children’s Charities, the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway.

10 a.m.-dusk on Saturday and 9 a.m.-dusk on Sunday. www.24hoursoflemons.com .