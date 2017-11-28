Community Gratitude Hike at Sonoma Overlook Trail

Posted on November 28, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma’a Overlook Trail, once again accessible after sustaining damage in the fires, celebrates its re-opening and the fifteenth anniversary of its grand opening with a free Community Gratitude Hike on Saturday, December 2.

Meet by the Overlook Trail kiosk at 9 a.m. for music, coffee, and muffins. Hike begins at 9:30 a.m.

Enjoy music from Paul Genovese.

Karen Collins and Maggie Haywood, the trail founders, and Sonoma Alcalde Ted Elliott will be on hand to salute the picturesque pathway that played a crucial role in protecting Sonoma from the fires.

Joanna Kemper, Overlook Trail Steward Chair, will led the hike, pointing out the planned trail rehab and improvements on the hike as well as show how the trail has been quickly restored after two miles of firebreaks tore up the open space and trail.

For more information on the hike or the trail restoration project contact Jeni Nichols [email protected]