More support for First Responders

Posted on November 28, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Squire Fridell, past president of the Sonoma Valley Vintners and Growers Alliance (at right) proudly watches as wife Suzy and daughter Lexy hand off a check for $17,771 to Bob Norrbom, Sonoma Valley Fire Department Battalion Commander.

After the firestorm, GlenLyon and Two Amigos Wineries held a Gathering of Gratitude for their wine club members who, along with the Fridells, generously donated the funds. GlenLyon was saved from the devastation of the recent firestorm by the heroic acts of Bob Norrbom and his fire fighting crew.

Photo by Melania Mahoney