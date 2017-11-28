Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival comes up big for local organizations

Posted on November 28, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

At a time of critical need for local for local nonprofit organizations, the Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival has stepped up with donations totaling $45,000.

“The music, dancing, food and wine of the festivak give joy and provide us with the resources to help the organizations that bind us together and make us a community,” said Vintage Festival President Maria Toimil.

In the wake of the October wildfires, nonprofit groups are under pressure to continue providing services and programs with decreased resources, Toimil said. Additionally, nonprofits anticipate a dip in year-end appeals because many individuals and companies have already committed contributions to the fire relief funds.

The 120th annual festival, held in late September, raised $45,000 for distribution to a range of philanthropic groups and civic organizations, including:

AMVETS Post 55

AMVETS Post 55 Creekside High School

Future Farmers of America

Sonoma Girl Scout Service Unit #103

Hanna Boys Center

Mentoring Alliance

Native Sons of the Golden West #111

Native Sons of the Golden West #75

Revolution Softball

Sonoma Volunteer Firefighter’s Association

Fire Relief Fund

Sonoma Valley High School Cross Country

Sonoma Bar Battle

Sonoma Valley Fire Department

Sonoma Valley High School Wrestlers

Vintage House

Volunteers in Policing

“We live in a wonderful community where we take care of each other,” said Toimil.

Funding is typically designated for organizations that assist as festival volunteers, but this year, due to the current needs of the community, the Board of Directors expanded to include firefighters who lost their homes while saving others.

“It means a lot that the Vintage Festival board cares about our firefighters,” said Stephen Akre, fire chief, Sonoma Valley Fire and Rescue Authority. “We appreciate your thoughtfulness and generous spirit!”

The Festival invites the public to a donation reception at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, December 12, at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Building, 126 First St. W.