City to offer October fires water bill adjustment

Posted on November 29, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma residents facing large water bills for October will get a break if the excess usage was in response to the threat of fire.

Recognizing that many customers used lots of water around their property to reduce the risk of fire, the City Council on November 20 approved a special October fires water bill adjustment.

According to staff, several water customers contacted the City requesting that bill be lowered since their high water use was in response to the threat of fire. Many had evacuated and returned home to find that a hose or sprinkler had been left on, or their water facilities had been damaged by CalFire activities.

If water usage was higher than usual, customers may request a waiver for usage above normal in the month of October. Normal water usage will be billed at standard water billing rates and the usual service rates apply.

The October Fires Water Bill Adjustment Request Form must be completed, signed and returned to the City. Requests must be received by January 1, 2018.