Here comes Santa Claus!

Posted on November 30, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Santa Claus is coming to town — on Friday, December 1 at 5:30 p.m., to be exact. Motoring up Broadway on a vintage fire truck decked with Christmas lights (it’s the reindeer’s night off), Saint Nick will make his traditional visit to Sonoma City Hall to mix and mingle with admirers of all ages.

Complimentary hot chocolate and candy, courtesy of Soroptimist of Sonoma Valley, will add to the merriment.

Many Sonoma Valley residents count this event as one their annual holiday traditions. This year will be made even more special with the addition of the Sonoma Valley High School carolers and a donation of cookies and brownies from The Lodge at Sonoma Renaissance Resort & Spa.

The Soroptimists will also provide a chair in a covered area for Santa so that family members can snap their yearly photographs.

“This is our gift back to our community” said Cynthia Morris, President of Soroptimist International of Sonoma Valley. “Given the events of the past month, we are thrilled our members could come together to create this magical time for the young and young-at-heart”.

Soroptimist International of Sonoma Valley is a non-profit, 501 3 C organization, dedicated to bettering the lives of women and children locally and globally.

