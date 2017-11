It’s snowing men

Posted on November 30, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Saturday, December 2. How will the army of glowing snowmen be arrayed this year? The reveal caps an afternoon of music, kids’ crafts, wine and beer tasting, warm drinks, food, festive decorations and more.

Free admission. $10 donation to park. 4 to 8 p.m. Cornerstone Sonoma. 23570 Arnold Drive/Highway 121. Cornerstonesonoma.com.