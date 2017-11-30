‘Lights of Remembrance’ on Sonoma Plaza

Three Sonoma residents who passed away this year will be among those honored at the 32nd annual Lights of Remembrance community gathering and tree-lighting ceremony on the Sonoma Plaza on Sunday, December 3.
The 6 p.m. ceremony honors “those who have been lights in our lives,” said Matt Clark of Hospice by the Bay, the event host. “These lights will illuminate the winter darkness, each one a shining tribute to someone special.”
Tributes will be offered in memory of Donald Thomas Lyons, the Sonoma Valley High School baseball coach for many years, and a much beloved presence in the community; Carole Peccorini, a founder of Valley of the Moon hospice and the Annual Hospice Tree Lighting Ceremony; and Lorraine Wedekind, who was among the original volunteers at Valley of the Moon Hospice, and was instrumental in starting the Annual Hospice Tree Lighting Ceremony. She was also a member of the Friends of Hospice Sonoma auxiliary since 1992.
All ages are invited to attend this community gathering that includes a sharing of inspiring messages, candle lighting, music and reflection. To sponsor a tribute light in honor or memory of a loved one, contact 415.526.5500 or Hospicebythebay.org.