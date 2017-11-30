Springs neighborhood to get its own holiday lighting

Posted on November 30, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Plaza had its night, now the Springs gets its turn to throw the switch on the holidays.

At dusk on Friday, December 1, there will be a lighting of the Boyes Lot, next to the old Church Mouse location. The celebration starts at 5 p.m. with free hot chocolate, the Art Escape van and and a station to make luminaries, hosted by The Springs Community Alliance.

The Picazo Food Truck will also be on site.

Sponsors include Experience Sonoma Valley, California recently partnered with Sonoma County to secure a $25,000 grant from Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Through the grant, holiday lights will be strung throughout the surrounding Sonoma Valley towns of Glen Ellen, Kenwood, and the Springs.