Group of death or merely a bad toothache? Handicapping the World Cup draw

Posted on December 2, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The 2018 World Cup draw took place Friday in Moscow. Here’s how The Sun breaks down the eight groupings for next summer’s tournament, starting with the most difficult seeding, the so-called ‘Group of Death.’

GROUP OF DEATH

Group B: Portugal, Spain, Iran, Morocco

GROUP OF LIFE-THREATENING ILLNESS

Group F: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea

GROUP OF ZIKA VIRUS

Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

GROUP OF MISDIAGNOSED S.T.D

Group D: Argentina, Croatia, Iceland, Nigeria

GROUP OF SLEEP APNEA

GROUP OF FESTERING BEDSORE

Group H: Poland, Colombia, Senegal, Japan

GROUP OF MUST HAVE BEEN SOMETHING I ATE

Group A: Russia, Uruguay, Egypt, Saudi Arabia

GROUP OF CHRONIC BODY ODOR

Group C: France, Peru, Denmark, Australia

GROUP OF DULL, THROBBING TOOTHACHE

Group G: Belgium, England, Tunisia, Panama

– Val Robichaud