Help plan Sonoma’s Garden Park Future

Posted on December 7, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Ecology Center is hosting a community workshop on Saturday to discuss the Sonoma Garden Park Master Plan Update.

It’s time to update Sonoma Garden Park’s Master Plan! Sonoma Ecology Center invites the community to join together this Saturday, Dec. 9, from 2 to 3 p.m. for a community workshop to discuss current proposals in the Sonoma Garden Park Master Plan Update.

The Master Plan document provides a blueprint for the future of the Garden Park, which already has undergone many changes and improvements over the years since we began managing the park on behalf of the City of Sonoma.

This Saturday meeting with community members is to share and receive ideas on the Sonoma Garden Park Master Plan Update, which is currently in its first draft. Light refreshments and holiday cheer will be provided!

Proposed changes or improvements to the Garden Park include new play areas and gathering spaces, construction of public restrooms, a new grape arbor, and the annexation of the Pauline Bond Homestead Area in the northwest corner of the city-owned property.

