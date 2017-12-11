Holiday tonight!

Posted on December 11, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Monday, December 11: the the cabaret “A Glass of Holiday Cheer: Songs for the Season” on at 7:30 p.m. on The Rotary Stage in Andrews Hall at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 East Napa Street. The show is a benefit for local artists affected by the October fires.

The cabaret-style evening features international performers Michael Conte, Ellen Toscano (pictured) and Spencer Blank who will create an intimate evening filled with classic holiday songs and musical theater comedy. Michael says, “We wanted to give back to our community and feel that after the events of October we could all use some heart-warming music and laughter to help heal in a challenging year.”

The show is presented by S&M Productions in conjunction with Sonoma Arts Live

SAL Executive Artistic Director Jaime love adds, “Our audiences will remember Ellen Toscano and Michael Conte as Eva and Juan Peron from our hit production EVITA! and we are thrilled to welcome them back to the Rotary Stage in Andrews Hall in the historic Sonoma Community Center. We are proud to participate in this evening of entertainment while giving back to those in need.”

Net proceeds from the 7:30 p.m. concert will go to Creative Sonoma a nonprofit organization advancing and supporting the artistic community in Sonoma County. “Their Fire Recovery fund has already helped many local artists and we look forward to continuing to aid those affected by the recent tragedy,” says Conte.

Tickets are $25 for adults, which includes a glass of wine, $15 for children and young adults under the age of 21. Tickets will also be available at the door.