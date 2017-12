Model behavior at Depot Museum

Posted on December 11, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The annual Depot Park Museum Holiday Train Show rolls into town with a huge spread of model trains, tracks, tunnels, bridges, buildings and miniature people and animals.

Presented by the Sonoma Valley Historical Society and the Sonoma Short Line Model Railroad Club. December 15-17. 1 to 4 p.m. Free, but donations encouraged. 270 First St. W.