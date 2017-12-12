Head of Sonoma Visitors Bureau exits for SoCal gig

Posted on December 12, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Jonny Westom, executive director of the Sonoma Valley Visitors’ Bureau (SVVB), today announced plans to depart the SVVB to accept the new position as executive director of Visit Dana Point, California. Westom, his wife and young son are relocating in order to be closer their families in Southern California. well as resign his board positions with Sonoma County Tourism and the Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance.

“This is a very bittersweet announcement for me,” said Westom. “Sonoma Valley holds a very special place in my heart; my family and I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this extraordinary community. This was a very difficult decision, but ultimately it was driven by what I believe is best for my young family.”

“It has been a true pleasure working and living in Sonoma Valley over the past two years,” he said.

Gary Saperstein, the SVVB board president, will serve as interim executive director during the search for a replacement. Westom will continue with the SVVB in an advisory role, working directly with the board of directors and the new executive director to assist with making the integrated marketing strategy transition seamless.

Westom, who has held the title of executive director for almost three years, led efforts to reorganize the Sonoma Valley Visitors’ Bureau, furthered the destinations brand message and promotion, and led the tourism recovery efforts for the destination following the recent wildfires.

During his tenure, Westom was selected as one of the North Bay Business Journal’s “Forty Under 40” most impressive young professionals in 2017. Prior to working with the SVVB, Westom worked with the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau for over a decade.

“Jonny is an asset to Sonoma Valley, and it is unfortunate that he will be departing our community,” said Saperstein. “The board and I have enjoyed working with Jonny and getting to know his family. We appreciate all his hard work and what he has done for Sonoma Valley during his tenure. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors and we look forward to collaborating with him as an advisor to our bureau.”

