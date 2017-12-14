A concert with that ‘Holiday Spirit’

Posted on December 14, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Community Center presents an evening of traditional holiday vocal entertainment in Andrews Hall on Sunday, December 17. The concert, called Holiday Spirits, will showcase the Center’s music department with its finest performing vocal artists in a spirited, holiday concert.

Joining the Center’s very own Free Spirits Gospel Choir will be the vocal trio, The Quixotics. In addition, special guest, Betty Ann Bruno of Hula Mai will perform a holiday hula solo.

“And if that wasn’t enough, says the Center’s Music Department Director, Cynthia Tarr, “ukulele-playing audience members are welcome to join our “uke-along” on two holiday songs!”

The evening is a unique take on the typical holiday show, Tarr says. “Our program will include an eclectic collection of spiritual and secular music, with a handful of beautiful carols, to convey the spirit of the season. You won’t want to miss this extraordinary evening of music.”

The Center’s music department includes the Free Spirits Gospel Choir, multiple trios and individual vocalists. Classes, private lessons, and workshops are offered year-round in singing, performance, and ukulele.

The Holiday Spirits concert begins at 7:30 p.m.Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Free tickets for fire victims are available with advanced reservation. Festive holiday attire is encouraged.

