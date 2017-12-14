Be part of our annual ‘Day in the Life’ issue

Posted on December 14, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The final Sun issue of 2017 will be our annual all-photo issue, and we need your help!

What does a typical day in the Sonoma Valley look like? To document a 24-hour period of life in the Valley, we’re asking for your photos taken on Friday, December 15. Kids, friends, at work or out on the town, at the store or the park, share your snaps — the stuff you’re probably posting to social accounts anyway — and send to [email protected].

Please include your name, time the photo was taken, and a brief caption. The most interesting work will appear in the December 21 issue.

Thanks for participating!