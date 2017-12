Holiday feast at Vintage House

Posted on December 14, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Valley seniors are invited to enjoy a festive sit-down holiday dinner hosted by Vintage House on Friday, December 22 at 3 p.m.

For those not able to attend, volunteer drivers from the Kiwanis Club of Sonoma Plaza will deliver meals.

RSVP required to 707.996.0311.