Posted on December 14, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Marvin Jason Ramirez, a student from Sonoma Valley High School, has already made a mark in 2018 – his photograph will be part of Bank of Marin’s annual community calendar. His “Sunrise in Sonoma” was chosen from over 200 images for submitted by Bay Area high school students

This marks the eighth year in a row that Bank of Marin has worked with photography teachers and students at Bay Area high schools to select images for the calendar.

“We understand the importance of providing safe, creative outlets for our young people to express themselves,” said Russell A. Colombo, President & CEO of Bank of Marin. “Our annual calendar gives them the opportunity to showcase that creativity while also giving back to the schools that help develop their talents.”

One other student from Sonoma County will be included: Kelly Needleman of the Sonoma Academy in Santa Rosa.