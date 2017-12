Where to find Dory

Posted on December 14, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Saturday, December 16: A special showing of Pixar’s “Finding Dory” (the sequel to“Finding Nemo”). Admission: one unwrapped toy per person, for the annual Toys for Tots drive. 1 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre. 1 p.m. 476 First St. E. 996.9756

The event is co-sponsored by Dr. Kimberly Hubenette, of Synergy Dental Group, at left, and Kathleen Leonard, a realtor with Pacific Union Realty.