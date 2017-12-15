Claus and effect

December 15, 2017

“Miracle on 34th Street,” one of Hollywood’s classic holiday charmers, plays the Sebastiani Theatre on Monday, December 18. The 1947 film stars Edmund Gwenn as the department-store Santa who proves to be, much to the delight of a very young Natalie Wood, the real thing.

The film didn’t cash in its Best Picture nomination, but did score Oscars for Gwenn, along with Best Writing, Original Story and Best Writing, Screenplay. It co-stars Maureen O’Hara and Thelma Ritter.

The theatre itself is a holiday treat, with glorious and intricate decorations throughout the lobby.

7 p.m. $9. Sebastiani Theatre. 476 First St. E. 996.9756. Sebastianitheatre.com.