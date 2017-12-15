Archives

Sign Up for Email Notifications

Claus and effect

Posted on December 15, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

imgres-1

“Miracle on 34th Street,” one of Hollywood’s classic holiday charmers, plays the Sebastiani Theatre on Monday, December 18. The 1947 film stars Edmund Gwenn as the department-store Santa who proves to be, much to the delight of a very young Natalie Wood, the real thing.

Miracle_on_34th_StreetThe film didn’t cash in its Best Picture nomination, but did score Oscars for Gwenn, along with Best Writing, Original Story and Best Writing, Screenplay. It co-stars Maureen O’Hara and Thelma Ritter.

The theatre itself is a holiday treat, with glorious and intricate decorations throughout the lobby.

7 p.m. $9. Sebastiani Theatre. 476 First St. E. 996.9756. Sebastianitheatre.com.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>