TODAY: Be part of our photo team!

Posted on December 15, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The next Sun publication will be our annual all-photo issue, and we need your help!

What does a typical day in the Sonoma Valley look like? To document a 24-hour period of life in the Valley, we’re asking for your photos taken on Friday, December 15. Kids, friends, at work or out on the town, at the store or the park, — the stuff you’re probably posting to social accounts anyway — send your snaps to [email protected].

Please include your name, time the photo was taken, and a brief caption. We’ll print as many as possible in the December 21 issue.

Thanks for participating!