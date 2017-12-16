Band Together 2 concert raises $4 million for fire relief

Posted on December 16, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Thursday night’s sold-out Band Together 2 concert in San Francisco, headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers, raised $4 million in an ongoing campaign to support low-income and vulnerable communities hardest hit by the North Bay fires.

The show was presented by Tipping Point Community, a non-profit that fights poverty in the Bay Area, which through concerts, sponsorships and donations has raised $30 million for its Emergency Relief Fund.

The first Band Together Bay Area concert, hosted on November 9 headlined by Metallica raised $17 million for the Fund.

“We are humbled and honored to play a role in bringing the Bay Area together to provide relief for such immense need,” said Daniel Lurie, CEO and Founder of Tipping Point Community. “And we know there is a long road ahead. We’re bringing all the resources we can to both immediate action and longer-term solutions.”

Last night’s sold-out Band Together 2 show, which was supported by Another Planet Entertainment, Salesforce, and Twilio, brought together nearly 8,000 people at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

More than 800 of the seats were donated to individuals and families impacted by the fires, including the team at Santa Rosa Community Health, which lost its largest facility in the fires. Ninety percent of its patients are living at or below the poverty line.

“The generosity of this community not only inspires us, but is a powerful reminder of the humanity and compassion for which our region is known,” said Naomi Fuchs, CEO of Santa Rosa Community Health. “The support we’ve received will ensure that our patients get exceptional care while we rebuild.”

To date, Tipping Point has awarded this emergency relief funding:

Santa Rosa Community Health — $2,500,000

Redwood Credit Union Community Fund Inc. — $750,000

Community Foundation of Mendocino County — $400,000

Napa Valley Community Foundation — $250,000

Community Foundation of Sonoma County — $250,000

Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa — $250,000

Jewish Family & Children’s Services — $250,000

North Coast Opportunities — $200,000

On The Move — $150,000

Nurse-Family Partnership (NFP) Sonoma County — $50,000

Gateway to College at Santa Rosa Junior College — $9,000

Donations are still being accepted and can be made by visiting www.bandtogetherbayarea.org