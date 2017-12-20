Archives

Book launch with Lisa Summers

Posted on December 20, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Thursday, December 21: Local writer and poet Lisa Summers introduces her new novel, “The Green Tara – A Wine Country Caper” with a reading and signing. Set in Sonoma, the story follows a beleaguered mother-of-five and her sleuthing cohort — her eccentric neighbor, a washed-up crime writer, and a guerrilla horticulturalist – on a search for a famous emerald necklace. (The tale has been serialized in The Sun.)

Following the reading and Q&A, local singer/songwriter Sarah Summers will perform. 6 p.m. Free. Bump Cellars, 521 Broadway, Sonoma.

 

