The hall is fully decked

Posted on December 20, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

At the Sebastiani Theatre’s annual Holiday Open House, it’s the lobby that steals the show. Packed with Christmas lights and ornaments, miniature snow villages, vintage Santas, twinkling trees and overall holiday wow, the space has been transformed into a winter wonderland, minus the frost, by Susan Bellach.

The wonderous display is on two upcoming Saturdays: Dec. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. with music by Sarah Summers, and Dec. 30, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with music from Sean Carscadden.

Featured in the entryway are holiday garlands and the glittery ‘Tree of A Thousand Lights.’ In the lobby, more sparkling lights greet patrons with a miniature Santa’s Village — complete with a mini Sebastiani Theatre, Witchie Poo’s house, an enchanting moving carousel, and tiny skaters who really skate, a magical miniature train that cruises through a tiny carnival.

The entire Theatre, including the concession and auditorium stage areas, is aglow with lights and decorations. Susan Bellach, says the theatre’s Roger Rhoten, is a multi-talented and generous-hearted person, and has been decorating the theatre for both Halloween and Christmas for the past many years using decorations from her own personal collection. “Don’t stand still too long,” he says, “or Susan will decorate you!”

Enjoy the view, plus cookies, hot chocolate and cider. Free, but donations, to the Sebastiani Theatre Foundation, gladly accepted.

476 First Street East, Sonoma. Sebastianitheatre.com.