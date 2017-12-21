Holiday Program needs donations to help deliver Merry Christmas to all

Posted on December 21, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

With gift requests from local families and individuals in need, the Christmas list for the Sonoma Valley Holiday Program is longer than ever. The program’s outreach this year has more than doubled to over 400 families, and last-minute donation are needed to fulfill the requests.

“We need your help,” says Constance Grizzell, program founder and director. “Ninety percent of our families were heavily impacted by the fires through loss of homes, jobs, and wages.”

Additionally, the program serves 450 individuals — including seniors, disabled, foster children, and the physically and mentally disabled.

There are still about 50 families and 30 seniors who have not been adopted yet, Grizzell said. “We have an urgent and immediate need for cash donations that will help us to provide holiday gifts for this very vulnerable group.”

To help make it happen, go to svholiday.org/donate/