Free post-fire counseling offered at Health Center

Posted on December 28, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Counseling to help with coping and stress from the recent fires is being offered at the Sonoma Valley Community Health Clinic. The free sessions, provided by the UCSF Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Program, will be offered through February.

Open to all community members, services include evaluation, medication management, and crisis counseling. Private 45-minute appointments are available Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. Group sessions will be held Saturdays noon to 1 p.m.

The program will run through the end of February 2018. Community resources for fire relief will also be available, and interpretation services available upon request

To make an appointment contact SVCHC at 707.939.6070.