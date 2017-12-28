Towards a renewable future

Posted on December 28, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Thursday, January 4: Sonoma’s Praxis Peace Institute presents the lecture “Transitioning Countries, States, and Cities to 100% Clean, Renewable Energy for All Purposes As Soon As Possible” with award-winning climate scientist and Stanford professor Mark Jacobson.

During a distinguished career studying air pollution and global warming, he has developed large-scale clean, renewable energy solutions utilizing wind, solar, geothermal, and hydroelectric energy. “We have the technology,” he says, “but we are missing the political will.”

7 p.m. $20 general, $50 event and reception.” 7 p.m. Vintage House, 264 First St. E. Praxispeace.org.