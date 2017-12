What does the Amazon/Whole Foods deal mean for local food producers?

Posted on December 28, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Since Amazon acquired Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in August, small, regional food producers have been asking questions about how the online retail giant will incorporate the supermarket chain into its business. Recent moves to centralize the decisions about product assortment—as well as changes to producer participation in in-store promotions—have raised concerns about how local businesses will fit into the next-generation Whole Foods. More.