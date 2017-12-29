Deadline nears for fire relief funds through La Luz Center

Posted on December 29, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A Fire Relief Financial Assistance Program funded by Redwood Credit Union is being offered at La Luz Center, with financial assistance available to Sonoma County families and individuals impacted by the North Bay fires, through January 3, 2018.

New applications for appointments will be taken each Wednesday at La Luz Center, 17560 Greger Street, until January 3. Appointment requests will also be taken by telephone 707.938.5131 each Wednesday.

Wednesday applicants will be added to the wait list and then called on Friday to schedule a half-hour appointment the next week. Each applicant will be advised of required information to bring to their appointment.

Eligibility is proven with an ID Card and by demonstrating economic hardship as a result of the October fires, including but not limited to loss of income or housing. All assistance will be granted through disbursement of checks to landlords, property managers, utility companies, or other providers. Checks will be issued the week after eligibility is established. The final checks for this program will be disbursed on January 15,

For more information, please contact Sandy Sanchez at 707.938.5131.