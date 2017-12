Rockin’ the New Year

Posted on December 29, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Trainwreck Junction and DJ Saucy jam into 2018 at The Reel’s New Years Eve Party, complete with balloons, decor and party favors.

Dance-only tickets are $25. The bash is 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

A limited number of dinner tickets are available — $85, including the show. Reservations required to 707.343.0044.

is 21 and over.