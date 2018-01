Honoring Teresa Rousseau

Posted on January 4, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Honoring the passing of Teresa Rousseau MFT who left us on Solstice. A champion for indigenous teaching, wisdom and rights of native people. A friend, consultant and companion to a large world of local people. A super Mom, vital ceremonialist and reverent reminder to our community about the worlds unseen through dreams. A respecter of the magic of living. A large community mourns.

Ned Hoke, Sonoma