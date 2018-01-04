Women’s March set for January 20

Posted on January 4, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The call is out from a group of local progressive activists to join a Women’s March in Sonoma on Saturday, January 20. The action, held in solidarity with similar marches around the nation, begins at noon on Sonoma Plaza.

According to Angela Ryan, one of the event organizers, the goal is to engage youth, uplift women leaders, advocate for gender equality, and stand up against voter suppression and for fair protection of all human rights.

This march is a follow-up to last years Women’s March, in which thousands showed up in Sonoma to protest “the misogyny and racism” of the Trump campaign.

“The national Women’s March movement sparked a year of resistance, led by women, against President Trump’s denigration of women, immigrants, and people of color, his elevation into positions of power people with compromised ethics and an utter lack of qualifications, and the promotion of an agenda that favors the wealthy at the expense of the majority,” Ryan said.

The event will be nonviolent and will not involve any civil disobedience or other violation of the law, Ryan said.

“We will be rallying on the Plaza to grow our movement and to harness the political power of women and traditionally underrepresented groups to create transformational change in our community.”

Speakers confirmed so far:

Betzy Chavez, Director, Family Resource Center

Dmitra Smith, Vice Chair, Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights

Abi Huff, Owner, the Stinging Nettle

Curran Reichert, Minister, First Congregational Church

Denia Candela, Outreach Manager at the North Bay Children’s Center

Alyssa Schimm, Student Government Leader, Sonoma Valley High School

Sponsoring organizations include Sonoma Valley Democrats and Sonoma Valley Resistance.