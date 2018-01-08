Fire Recovery Walk Series continues

Posted on January 8, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Ecology Center has added several new outings to its Fire Recovery Walk Series, as expert ecologists interpret landscapes – some already showing signs of recovery and regrowth – affected by October’s devastating wildfires.

On Saturday, January 13, the site is the Keen Property on First Street West in Sonoma. Protected in 2002, it is one of Sonoma Valley’s more unique and picturesque conservation easements. This outing is for experienced hikers only, with difficult to moderate hiking over uneven, steep terrain with no trail; the reward is displays of native plants and stunning views to the surrounding Mayacamas Mountains. On Sunday, January 14, a moderate walk tours burned areas of the Sonoma Developmental Center.

The series continues at Arrowhead Mountain (Jan. 16); the Sonoma Developmental Center (Jan. 21) and Sonoma Valley Regional Park (Feb 3.) Outings are free to the public – thank you, Sonoma Valley Ecological Fire Relief Fund – but reservations are required. Sonomaecologycenter.org.