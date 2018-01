Flash flood watch in effect

Posted on January 8, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has issued a flash flood watch in Sonoma County from noon today to 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. The flash flood watch is for the locations in and adjacent to the Atlas, Tubbs, Nuns and Pocket burn areas.

Watch for debris flows, mudslides and potential flash flooding. Monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action. Learn more on how to prepare by visiting the following website:

https://www. sonomacountyrecovers.org/rain- ready/