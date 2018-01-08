Head of Sonoma Chaber of Commerce resigns

Posted on January 8, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Patricia Shults, CEO of the Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce since November 2014, will vacate the post at the end of the month to return to Texas, and a leadership role at Art Alliance Austin.

Before taking the Sonoma job, Shults was vice president of membership for the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce.

“Our businesses are the fabric of our community, and it has been a distinct pleasure to work to support their success,” Shults said “That is our number one job at the Chamber and it will continue to be so with the strong team we have in place.”

The Chamber board has designated a transition committee to search for a replacement, and is in the process of hiring an interim CEO.

“Patricia will be missed and we are thankful for her efforts to get us to where we are today,” said Eric Gullotta, SVCC board president. “With our active membership, strategic partnerships and our sponsors, the Chamber is poised to move into 2018 ready to meet the mission with a strong program of work.”