3 cool things

Upcoming events of note
Good migrations
The whole family flock in invited to get out in nature and be part of a national bird census on Saturday, January 13. Sonoma Birding’s 10th annual “Christmas Bird Count for Kids” welcomes kids 7-15, along with an adult, to be part of a fun and important citizen science brigade. Includes a Binocular Boot Camp and brief orientation. Free. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet at the Sonoma Barracks. Register at 415.302.5601 or [email protected]
On the ropes
Much like the main character, and the writer/star himself, Sylvester Stallone, the film “Rocky” came out of nowhere in 1976 to win Hollywood’s heavyweight championship – it was the year’s top box office hit, and an Oscar-winner as best film. With Talia Shire, an irascible Burgess Meredith and Carl Weathers as Rocky’s nemesis Apollo Creed. Monday, January 15. 7 p.m. $10. Sebastiani Theatre. 476 First St. E. 996.9756. Sebastianitheatre.com.
Trio grand
Three fabulous vocalists come together on Monday, January 22 for “Jazz, Rock and Rhythm,” a night of jazz, blues, pop and rock with Sheila Whitney (pictured), Jennifer Wood and Syd James. The back-up band is equally talented: John Simon on piano, Tom Shader, bass; Christian Foley-Beining, guitar; and Kendrick Freeman, percussion. A fundraiser for the Sebastiani Theatre Foundation 7 p.m. $20 advance, $25 door. 476 First St. W. Sebastianitheatre.com.