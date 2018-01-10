3 cool things

Posted on January 10, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Upcoming events of note

Good migrations

The whole family flock in invited to get out in nature and be part of a national bird census on Saturday, January 13. Sonoma Birding’s 10th annual “Christmas Bird Count for Kids” welcomes kids 7-15, along with an adult, to be part of a fun and important citizen science brigade. Includes a Binocular Boot Camp and brief orientation. Free. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet at the Sonoma Barracks. Register at 415.302.5601 or [email protected]

On the ropes

Much like the main character, and the writer/star himself, Sylvester Stallone, the film “Rocky” came out of nowhere in 1976 to win Hollywood’s heavyweight championship – it was the year’s top box office hit, and an Oscar-winner as best film. With Talia Shire, an irascible Burgess Meredith and Carl Weathers as Rocky’s nemesis Apollo Creed. Monday, January 15. 7 p.m. $10. Sebastiani Theatre. 476 First St. E. 996.9756. Sebastianitheatre.com.

Trio grand

Three fabulous vocalists come together on Monday, January 22 for “Jazz, Rock and Rhythm,” a night of jazz, blues, pop and rock with Sheila Whitney (pictured), Jennifer Wood and Syd James. The back-up band is equally talented: John Simon on piano, Tom Shader, bass; Christian Foley-Beining, guitar; and Kendrick Freeman, percussion. A fundraiser for the Sebastiani Theatre Foundation 7 p.m. $20 advance, $25 door. 476 First St. W. Sebastianitheatre.com.