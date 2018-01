Good migrations

Posted on January 10, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The whole family flock in invited to get out in nature and be part of a national bird census on Saturday, January 13. Sonoma Birding’s 10th annual “Christmas Bird Count for Kids” welcomes kids 7-15, along with an adult, to be part of a fun and important citizen science brigade. Includes a Binocular Boot Camp and brief orientation.

Free. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet at the Sonoma Barracks. Register at 415.302.5601 or [email protected]