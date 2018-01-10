New show at the Arts Guild

Posted on January 10, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Featured in January: the Annual Invitation Show, a collection of diverse works by 17 guest artists invited by members of the Arts Guild of Sonoma. The exhibition, up through January 29, opens with a 5 to 7 p.m. reception on Friday, January 13.

The show includes works by Janet Alcade, Cynthia Boyer, John Brians, Shelley Spira Burns, Alejandro Diaz, Barbara Ganley, Patricia Hewett, Nancy Lloyd, Ellie Portner, Michael Ryan, Erica Schmitt, Judi Schultze, Kala Stein, Rebeca Trevino, Jill Sabel Valavanis, Brian Webb, and Kelsey Woodward.

Regular hours of the gallery, located at 140 E. Napa St., are Thursday to Monday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 996.3115. Artsguildofsonoma.org.