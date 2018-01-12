Panel discussion on climate change

Posted on January 12, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

“Together at the Table: Climate Change,” a panel discussion on how climate change is being addressed in Sonoma County, will convene on Monday, January 22. The free event begins at 7 p.m. at the Sonoma Valley Library.

The panel will include representatives from Sonoma State University’s Center for Environmental Inquiry, Sonoma Clean Power, the Regional Climate Protection Authority, the Center for Climate Protection, the Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District and the Energy and Sustainability Division of Sonoma County.

Local climate change activist, Tom Conlon, with Transition Sonoma Valley and the Sierra Club, will be one of the panelists.

This event is part of a larger program called, “Together at the Table” designed to encourage people to come together and voice thoughts and opinions on important topics with each other and decision makers.

Branch Manager, Lisa Musgrove says, “the Sonoma Valley Library is pleased to be one of the first libraries in the County to host a ‘Together at the Table’ event. It’s sure to be informative and provocative.”

The library is located at 755 W. Napa St. Sonomalibrary.org.