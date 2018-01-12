Star Party! Observatory reopens at Sugarloaf

Posted on January 12, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Closed since the October fires, The Robert Ferguson Observatory will celebrate its reopening with a free Public Star Party on Saturday, January 13, 6 to 11 p.m.

The observatory’s three main telescopes, plus additional telescopes, will be rained on the heavens. Ongoing presentations on astronomical topics are given in the classroom, and friendly and knowledgeable docents are on hand to any your questions.

The evenbt is free, and the usual per-car parking fee has been waived for the night. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood.