On the ropes

Posted on January 15, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Much like the main character, and the writer/star himself, Sylvester Stallone, the film “Rocky” came out of nowhere in 1976 to win Hollywood’s heavyweight championship – it was the year’s top box office hit, and an Oscar-winner as best film.

With Talia Shire, an irascible Burgess Meredith and Carl Weathers as Rocky’s nemesis Apollo Creed. Monday, January 15. 7 p.m. $10. Sebastiani Theatre. 476 First St. E. 996.9756. Sebastianitheatre.com.