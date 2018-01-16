Springs Community Alliance welcomes Susan Gorin

Posted on January 16, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Supervisor Susan Gorin will present a post-fire update at a meeting of the Springs Community Alliance on Thursday evening, January 16, covering the County’s re-organization in response to the October firestorms, housing rebuilding, debris cleanup, and economic recovery plan.

Gorin will also continue community discussions on The Springs Specific Plan, formation of a Municipal Advisory Councils in the Springs and Glen Ellen and other issues important for El Verano, Fetters Hot Springs, Boyes Hot Springs and Agua Caliente.

The 7 p.m. event is free and open to the public at La Luz Center, 17560 Greger St. in the Springs. Translation services provided. Regular meetings of the Alliance are held on the third Thursday of the month.

– Art by Michael Acker