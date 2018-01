Library book club begins

Posted on January 17, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Valley Library convenes the first book discussion group of 2018 with “Caramba! A Tale Told in the Turns of the Card,” by Nina Marie Martinez, which “combines romance with adventure in one big hot tamale.” Thursday, January 25.

The series continues with a new book for each monthly meeting throughout 2018. 2 p.m. 755 West Napa Street, Sonoma. [email protected]. 707.996.5217.