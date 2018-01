The backyard orchard

Posted on January 17, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The backyard orchard, Saturday, January 20. Sonoma Master Gardener Fred Revetria shares how to buy bare root trees, select the best planting site, how to plant, care for and prune fruit trees, all to enjoy a succession of ripe fruits throughout the season. 10:30 a.m.

Free. 755 W. Napa St., Sonoma. 707.996.5217. Sonomalibrary.org.