Scenes from the March

Posted on January 20, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The local edition of the national Women’s March movement drew a huge crowd to Sonoma Plaza on Saturday afternoon.

The event came year the inaugural Women’s March, in which thousands showed up in Sonoma to protest “the misogyny and racism” of the Trump campaign.

According to Angela Ryan, one of the event organizers, the goal was to engage youth, uplift women leaders, advocate for gender equality, and stand up against voter suppression and for fair protection of all human rights.

“The national Women’s March movement sparked a year of resistance, led by women, against President Trump’s denigration of women, immigrants, and people of color, his elevation into positions of power people with compromised ethics and an utter lack of qualifications, and the promotion of an agenda that favors the wealthy at the expense of the majority,” Ryan said.

“We will be rallying on the Plaza to grow our movement and to harness the political power of women and traditionally underrepresented groups to create transformational change in our community.”