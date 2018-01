Sonoma Valley death notices

Posted on January 23, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Victoria Felicitas Armlin, 102, of Sonoma, passed away December 10, 2017.

Flora Mahoma Austin, 90, of Sonoma, passed away December 16, 2017.

Claude Arthur Bennett, 82, of Sonoma, passed away December 27, 2017.

Dolly (Dolores) Brown, 92, of Sonoma, passed away December 5, 2017.

Shirley Eileen Byrd, 91, of Sonoma, passed away December 8, 2017.

Marilyn Theresa Duggan Caselli, 77, of Sonoma, passed away December 10, 2017.

Lilian Cook, 86, of Sonoma, passed away December 28, 2017.

Kip Arthur Cutting, 72, of Sonoma, passed away December 20, 2017.

Margarita Maria Hernandez, 92, of Sonoma, passed away December 23, 2017.

Adley Henry Hochstadt, 80, of Sonoma, passed away December 8, 2017.

Roger J. Kayser, 72, of Sonoma, passed away December 23, 2017.

Lester Hardaway Matthews, 99, of Sonoma, passed away December 14, 2017.

Wilma Dora McNair, 94, of Glen Ellen, passed away December 4, 2017.

Anna Geraldine Meloan, 97, of Sonoma, passed away December 8, 2017.

Delores Elizabeth Messier, 76, of Sonoma, passed away December 15, 2017.

Don Gordon Omodt, 82, of Sonoma, passed away December 9, 2017.

Chris Von Rosen, 81, of Sonoma, passed away December 22, 2017.

David Edward Sanchez, 90, of Sonoma, passed away December 30, 2017.

Vicky June Scarbrough, 70, of Sonoma, passed away December 25, 2017.

Peter Edward Sitkin, 77, of Sonoma, passed away December 29, 2017.

Terry Glen Stevenson, Sr., 65, of Sonoma, passed away December 1, 2017.

Andre Victor Tolpegin, 89, of Sonoma, passed away December 24, 2017.

Robert Lawrence Verna, 89, of Sonoma, passed away December 1, 2017.

Earl Dixon Whitney, 87, of Sonoma, passed away December 30, 2017.

Irene Kay Willer, 87, of Sonoma, passed away December 26, 2017.

— Information provided by Duggan’s Mission Chapel.

The Sun publishes death notices free of charge, to include basic information provided by the funeral home of record. Requests for more complete obituaries will be accepted as paid advertisements. For more information call 933-0101.